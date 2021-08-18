Lawsuit claims California recall election is unconstitutional

(KERO) — Two California residents have filed a lawsuit against state Secretary of State Shirley Weber saying that the recall election violates the U.S. constitution.

It states the recall election violates the "equal protections act of the fourteenth amendment" which states that everyone who votes should have equal say in the election.

The plaintiffs say the votes of those who want to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom in office don't mean as much as those who want to recall the governor.

They say those who do want the recall would have two questions to answer: to recall the governor and who gets to replace him. While those who aren't in favor of a recall only have one question to answer whether or not to recall him, according to the lawsuit.

When voters receive their ballots they will be faced with two questions.

The first will ask whether or not you want to recall Newsom.

The second will ask you to choose a replacement candidate if Newsom is recalled.

The plaintiffs are calling for an injunction preventing the recall election from happening on Sept.14th.