LAX awarded $50 million grant under infrastructure bill

Posted at 7:25 AM, Jul 08, 2022
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Los Angeles this week and he's announcing millions of dollars in funding for Los Angeles International Airport and other infrastructure.

Buttigieg says LAX will get $50 million dollars from President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill.

Long Beach Airport is expected to receive more than $10 million.

Biden's plan provides a billion dollars a year, for five years, to airport infrastructure programs around the country.

The goals include improving passenger access, increasing energy efficiency, and boosting parking availability.

