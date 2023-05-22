League of Women Voters of California holds drag show encouraging voting

SAN FRANCISCO (KERO) — The League of Women Voters of California honored several San Francisco leaders who are showing support for the LGBTQ+ community and working to remind people how voting can bring about change on Sat, May 20.

The event featured several of San Francisco's top drag performers.

The event came after the Los Angeles Dodgers disinvited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from their LGBTQ+ Pride Night in June. The Dodgers said that the group had quote "been the source of some controversy." The group is known for doing charity work throughout San Francisco and the rest of the state.

"We need to see more things like this where the community comes together and supports each other and sends a message to the world that drag is not a crime.," said Sister Roma, a long-time member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Those at the event said that in order to bring about change, people need to vote.

