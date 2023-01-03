Levee breaks in North California, crews work to fix it

SHELDON, Calif. (KERO) — While the floodwaters are beginning to recede in Sacramento County, work is now underway after a rainstorm punched holes in some levees.

Crews are working to get a 1,800-foot break fixed in a levee near Sheldon before Thurs, Jan 5.

"Where the levee broke, we didn't have any problems in 2017," said Leland Schneider, a landowner in the area. "This was an area that looked perfect a week ago."

Officials say a key part of that work will be to stabilize and rebuild the top of the levee using material that's typically found on roadways.

9,000 sandbags were filled and put out on parts of the levee for Saturday's storm. The goal is to have 10,000 more ready by tomorrow night.