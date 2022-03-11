Watch
Liberal US cities change course, now clearing homeless camps

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
FILE - In this aerial photo taken with a drone, tents housing people experiencing homelessness are set up on a vacant parking lot in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 8, 2020. In Feb. 2022, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, banned camping on the sides of certain roadways, and officials are exploring other aggressive options to combat homelessness. In an increasing numbers of liberal cities like Portland, Seattle and New York, officials are cracking down on encampments after years of tolerating growing numbers of people living in tents. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, recently banned camping on the sides of certain roadways, and officials are exploring other aggressive options to combat homelessness.

Increasing numbers of liberal cities like Portland, Seattle, and New York are cracking down on encampments after years of tolerating growing numbers of people living in tents.

Officials justify the moves by citing recent violent homeless outbursts, littered encampments labeled as health concerns, and increasing homeless deaths.

But advocates for people experiencing homelessness have denounced the maneuvers.

They say the homeless crisis is being treated as a blight or a chance for cheap political gains.

