List ranks the best, worst beaches in California for water quality

(KERO) — And a nonprofit in Southern California has released its annual beach report card.

Heal the Bay's report lists the state's 500 beaches and assigns "A" to "F" letter grades to beaches based on the level of fecal-indicator bacterial pollution using data from last summer. Of the 500 beaches, 35 of them made it on the nonprofit's honor roll list for a perfect score.

The top five beaches that made the Beach Bummer List for most polluted were:

Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge, Tijuana River mouth – San Diego County Foster City, Erckenbrack Park – San Mateo County Capitola Beach, west of jetty – Santa Cruz County Foster City, Gull Park – San Mateo County Marina del Rey Mother’s Beach, between Lifeguard Tower and Boat dock – Los Angeles County

The top five beaches that had the best water quality were:

Crown Beach, at Sunset Rd. – Alameda County Royal Palms State Beach – Los Angeles County Leo Carrillo Beach, at Arroyo Sequit Creek – Los Angeles County Puerco State Beach, at creek mouth – Los Angeles County Las Flores State Beach, at Las Flores Creek – Los Angeles County

Santa Monica, Huntington, and Pismo beaches scored an "A."