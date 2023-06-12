Los Angeles celebrates National Pride Month with 53rd annual LA Pride Parade

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Celebrations were held in Los Angeles as the 53rd annual LA Pride Parade rolled through the streets of Hollywood on Sun, June 11.

Hundreds of people attended the event, excited to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community. The parade aired live on ABC7.

The event featured a spectrum of groups, organizations, and companies, such as Disney. For some, the parade was an opportunity to proudly showcase who they love. For others, it was a chance to stand in solidarity as an ally with a community that they feel is being marginalized every day.

Families enjoying the parade said pride is needed now more than ever.

"I think this is real important for them to see this like it’s normal," said Adriana Santaella, an ally of the community. "We are all the same. It’s amazing. They need to see this."

"We’re shaping the future," said parade attendee Angie Maldonado. "We have to start now. Change is not tomorrow or yesterday. It’s now."

The celebrations continued at night during the Pride music festival, featuring pop icon Mariah Carey, who tweeted about the event.

"Thank you, LA Pride," said Carey in the Tweet. "You were amazing. I love you so much."

Thank you @lapride, you were amazing!! I love you so much!! 🏳️‍🌈🦋🏳️‍🌈🦋🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/4qjO5EnfMn — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 11, 2023

The festival also featured Megan Thee Stallion, who also thanked everyone on social media and shared pictures, as well as a video of her performance, on her Instagram account.