Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Los Angeles City Council meeting erupts in chaos as protestors call for Kevin de Leon to resign

Los Angeles-City Council-Racism
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Shervin Aazami holding his son Barrett and a sign protest outside City Hall during the Los Angeles City Council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Los Angeles-City Council-Racism
Posted at 6:57 AM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 09:58:40-05

LOS ANGELES (KERO) — Chaos erupted during a Los Angeles City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shouts from the audience prompted delays and several people were removed. People attending the meeting were chanting "arrest KDL" and "KDL is anti-black, we don't want you coming back." That is in reference to embattled council member Kevin de Leon, who has continued to dismiss calls for his resignation.

The city clerk and city attorney repeatedly tried to take back control of the situation.

Calls for de Leon to resign started in October after racist remarks he made on tape went viral. A video surfaced showing him in a physical altercation with an activist on Friday, December 9th. De Leon said he was acting in self-defense.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson