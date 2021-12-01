Watch
Los Angeles City Council unanimously passes 'ghost gun' ban

Haven Daley/AP
"Ghost guns" are displayed at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco, on Nov. 27, 2019. The Los Angeles City Council has passed a ban on “ghost guns” that police say represent an increasingly large share of the weapons used in violent crimes. The council’s unanimous vote Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, bans the possession, sale, receipt or purchase of the virtually untraceable guns — which are made from build-it-yourself kits.
Ghost Guns Lawsuit
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council has passed a ban on “ghost guns” that police say represent an increasingly large share of the weapons used in violent crimes.

The council’s unanimous vote Tuesday bans the possession, sale, receipt or purchase of the virtually untraceable guns — which are made from build-it-yourself kits. It also bans their parts unless they carry a serial number. San Francisco and San Diego have enacted similar measures.

In October, the Los Angeles Police Department said the number of ghost guns it seized had increased by about 400% since 2017 and called their use an epidemic

