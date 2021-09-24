Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Los Angeles County begins giving Pfizer booster doses

items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 12:44 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 15:44:32-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County has begun making booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available to eligible population groups.

The move Friday follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsement of a third shot for those who got their second shot at least six months ago.

Boosters are available at hundreds of sites offering the Pfizer vaccine. Residents seeking the booster shot must bring proof they received two previous Pfizer doses.

Eligibility includes people age 65 or older, residents of long-term care facilities, people 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions and those 18 to 64 years with high occupational risk.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids