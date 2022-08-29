Los Angeles County implements drought restriction patrol

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — The statewide water shortage is getting worse. In some cities, people are only permitted to water their lawns on certain days for limited amounts of time. Now there's a team patrolling the streets of Los Angeles county cracking down on those ignoring the measures.

In northern Los Angeles County, residents are only allowed to water one day a week for only eight minutes per each set of sprinklers. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District is on the lookout for anyone breaking those rules.

The district does fine people who go over their water limit but says those fines aren't making a difference. Now, they're installing water restrictors on people's homes if they repeatedly use too much.

"It's not meant to be punitive, it's meant to tell people [that] this drought is incredibly serious and what we need you to do is do your part," stated Mike McNutt, Public Affairs And Communications Manager of the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District.

Since outdoor watering makes up the majority of people's usage, some city residents are moving toward other forms of landscaping, using items such as cacti, decorative stones, and artificial turf.