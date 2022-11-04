Lucky Duck Foundation feeds over 1 million homeless people in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — The Lucky Duck Foundation in San Diego says it feeds hundreds of unsheltered individuals every day and is on track to distribute 1.5 million meals. Executive Director Drew Moser said that the purpose is to use the meals as a way to build trust with the homeless.

The Lucky Duck Foundation works with several organizations, including Feeding San Diego. Every day volunteers are up early, packing food items for outreach teams.

“We surveyed the outreach workers to get their feedback on it,” said Moser. “97 percent of them said it’s live-saving sustenance. 88 percent said it improves their interactions with people. Folks are more willing to seek and receive the services that exist.”

Moser also said that he understands there is a housing shortage throughout San Diego County but their programs are designed to provide unsheltered residents with immediate access to resources and services.