Man accused of illegally living on Stanford campus

STANFORD, Calif. (KERO) — Stanford University confirmed a 20-year-old man lived illegally on campus for a year after pretending to be a student.

The story was broken by the university's newspaper, the Stanford Daily. Reporters Cassidy Dalva and Theo Baker said they were tipped off by a fellow writer who lives in the university's dorm, Crothers Hall. They said many students they spoke with were convinced that William Curry was in fact a student. The Stanford Daily also confirmed he had been on campus for nearly a year with the university's knowledge.

"He sometimes climbed through windows. He sometimes was able to take a student's ID card, according to residents who lived with him last year," said Baker. "And he was getting let in a lot of the times by people who thought that either he was living there with them or he was a friend of somebody living in the dorm."

The Stanford Daily confirmed that Curry had stayed in at least four different dorms, something the university never communicated broadly to the campus.

In a statement to CNN, Stanford University officials said that the school's Public Safety Department had obtained stay-away letters to serve Curry but weren't able to find him initially. They admitted there were no broad communications about Curry to Stanford residences. They also said that they are now reviewing procedures to make sure this doesn't happen again.