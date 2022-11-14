Man charged with DUI after crashing into store in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — A man was arrested and charged with injuring multiple people on Monday morning, November 14th, following crashing his car into a Ross Dress for Less store in Sacramento on Saturday, November 12th.

Sacramento police said the suspect, 44-year-old Brant Filosena, was arrested on DUI charges and possession of illegal drugs. There is a surveillance video of the car barreling toward shoppers without slowing down. The SUV hit shoppers both inside and outside the store.

"Several people did get clipped or struck directly by that vehicle," said Sacramento Fire Captain Keith Wade. "They suffered what I believe to be broken bones, maybe some internal injuries."

"It seems they don't really think before they get in a vehicle and they are under the influence," said Daniel Kinkade, a shopper at the store. "It's scary. You don't know, you just don't know what could happen."

Five people were taken to the hospital. One person was seriously injured and four had minor injuries. Fire officials also stated that DUI crashes into buildings are becoming more common in the area.