Man donates toy patrol cars to Fresno County Sheriff's Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno man donated over 100 handmade wooden toy patrol cars to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office on Dec 15.

Michael Vogt, 77, is a woodworker and retired software engineer. In his free time, Vogt creates wooden toys for children who have been in traumatic situations. He creates patrol cars to help children have a positive relationship with law enforcement.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, Vogt donated 111 different wooden patrol cars to the deputies of Fresno so that they could hand out the toys to children across the county. The Sheriff's Foundation for Public safety has helped reduce Vogt's wood expenses by securing him discounts at stores such as Home Depot and Lowes.

To find out more information about Vogt's work or to help him with his toy project, call him at (559) 287-1528 or email him at michael.f.vogt@gmail.com.