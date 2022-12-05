Man thrown over railing at SoFi Stadium speaks out about lack of police investigation

LOS ANGELES (KERO) — A man is seeking action after he was tossed over a railing and fell several feet onto concrete steps at SoFi Stadium. The incident was caught on video.

Austin Willenbring was at the stadium watching the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. He says the incident happened when people were starting to leave. In the video, a man is seen grabbing Willenbring, picking him up, and tossing him over the railing. He says it wasn't a fight and he was just trying to get away.

"I just think he mistook me for someone who hit him in the eye and decided to do what he did on video, but I didn't touch him," said Willenbring. "Tried to kick him to get away. It didn't work and he kept coming towards me as an aggressor. I just want an adequate investigation done. They [police] had my sister's number from that day. Nine days later, no one reached out to her."

The Inglewood Police Department said the incident is under investigation, but would not give any more information. Willenbring suffered fractured ribs, bruises, and a concussion. He is now calling for more safety measures during stadium events and says he will not be going to any more home games.