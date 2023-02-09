Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Man who attacked Paul Pelosi makes court appearance

Pelosi Husband Attacked
AP
This image from video from police body-worn camera footage, released by the San Francisco Police Department, shows Paul Pelosi, right, fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant, David DePape, during a attack at Pelosi's home in San Francisco on Oct. 28, 2022. DePape wrests the tool from Pelosi and lunges toward him the hammer over his head. The blow to Pelosi occurs out of view of the video as officers rush into the house and subdue DePape. (San Francisco Police Department via AP)
Pelosi Husband Attacked
Posted at 10:46 AM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 13:46:09-05

(KERO) — The man accused of brutally attacking former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home appeared in federal court on Wed, Feb 8.

At the hearing, a United States Attorney said the government's evidence includes police body camera video, surveillance images, and what the FBI found when searing David Depape's devices.

Depape is charged with assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official. There are also numerous state charges for Depape, including assault and attempted murder.

Depape has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win a $100 Gift Certificate from Bellissima

Win a $100 Gift Certificate from Bellissima