Man who attacked Paul Pelosi makes court appearance

(KERO) — The man accused of brutally attacking former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home appeared in federal court on Wed, Feb 8.

At the hearing, a United States Attorney said the government's evidence includes police body camera video, surveillance images, and what the FBI found when searing David Depape's devices.

Depape is charged with assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official. There are also numerous state charges for Depape, including assault and attempted murder.

Depape has pleaded not guilty to all charges.