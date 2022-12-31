Watch Now
Medical rights for trans people in California will be solidified under SB 107

Governor Gavin Newsom, who signed SB 109 in September, said "In California, we believe in equality and acceptance."
In California, a new law will guarantee protections for people seeking or providing trans-appropriate medical care. California Senate Bill 107 was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in September and goes into effect on January 1, 2023.
Posted at 8:50 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 23:50:53-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Over 20 states have implemented or considered legislative actions aimed at limiting LGBTQ+ youth access to gender-affirming health care in 2022, including Alabama, Texas and Arizona.

Looking ahead to 2023, nine states have already pre-filed measures that ban transitional care, including New Hampshire, Montana, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Provisions in those bills include criminalizing providers of gender-affirming care, and allows others to file damages against those providers.

They also seek the right to penalize parents who help their children access gender-affirming care. Provisions limit insurance coverage or payments for gender-affirming services or bar state funds for services.

But here in California, a new law will guarantee protections for people seeking or providing trans-appropriate medical care.

Senate Bill 107 was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in September and goes into effect on January 1.

In a letter to the state senate, Newsom said, in part;

"In California, we believe in equality and acceptance. We believe that no one should be prosecuted or persecuted for getting the care they need - including gender-affirming care."

SB 107 prohibits out-of-state agencies from removing children from parents who provide them with gender-affirming healthcare in California. Another main part of the bill is protection for parents and trans youth from out-of-state subpoenas that seek to criminalize their decisions to provide or receive health care. The bill also bans California law enforcement from cooperating with out-of-state efforts to arrest or extradite a person who receives gender-affirming care or who provides proper health care to trans people.

