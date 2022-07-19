Mega Millions jackpot estimated at $555 million

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — The California Lottery said Tuesday, July 19th, 2022's Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $555 million.

No one has won the jackpot for the past three months as the amount has continued to climb.

The contribution to education in the state since the current jackpot started on April 19th is estimated at $49 million, according to the California Lottery.

“It’s very exciting to see jackpots get this big because you never know when it could be hit here in California,” said Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson, in a statement.

“And, of course, higher jackpots usually mean more players, so sales go way up too. That’s huge for our beneficiary, which is California public education, so it’s most definitely a win-win no matter what.”