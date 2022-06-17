Watch
Metallic balloon cuts power to 6,000 California customers

Ben Margot/AP
In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric vehicles are parked at the PG&E Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif.
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 18:43:52-04

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Crews were working Friday to restore electricity to more than 6,000 customers in Santa Cruz after a metallic balloon became tangled in power equipment.

Mayra Tostado, a spokesperson with Pacific Gas & Electric, told the Santa Cruz Sentinel that crews were working diligently to turn the lights back on by this afternoon. The power went out around 9 a.m. Friday.

Tostado said in an email that PG&E was seeing an increase in outages caused by metallic balloons on the Central California Coast. Balloons are popular for graduations but should be tied securely.

