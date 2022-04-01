Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Missing hiker's body found in LA park with dog by his side

Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery
J. David Ake/AP
The Los Angeles skyline is seen from Griffith Park, at dusk in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Los Angeles is the host city for Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery
Posted at 4:34 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 19:34:11-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a hiker who went missing more than two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said.

Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Hernandez was reported missing on March 16.

His body was found Thursday night in a remote area of the sprawling urban park.

His dog, King, was alive but emaciated.

A relative says the dog apparently hadn’t left Hernandez’s side for two weeks.

Hernandez was last seen near the park's merry-go-round hiking trails.

There's no immediate word on the cause of his death.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!