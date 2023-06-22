Most expensive home in United States for sale in California

BEL AIR, Calif. (KERO) — $250 million for a house?

A Georgian classical mansion called Casa Encantada in the famed Los Angeles community of Bel Air is for sale. The price tag is a quarter of a billion dollars, making it the most expensive home for sale in the United States.

However, the house is no ordinary abode.

The 60-room, 40,000-square-foot estate was built in the 1930s. It sits on 8.5 acres adjacent to the Bel Air Country Club. It also boasts 18-foot-tall ceilings and has a large dining room, card room, pool bar, screening room, rose garden, and greenhouse. The house also has tennis courts and basketball courts.

The home was also the highest-priced home in the United States when it sold in 1980 and again in 2000.

