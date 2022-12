CALIFORNIA (KERO) — NASA's Orion is headed back to earth after a two-week trip around the moon capturing stunning images.

The unmanned spacecraft carried test dummies and passed within 80 miles of the lunar surface.

Orion is part of a series of missions aimed at returning astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972. It's expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off California on Sunday, December 11th.