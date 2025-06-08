National Guard deployed to LA amid growing tensions over immigration enforcement

National Guard troops have arrived in the city of Paramount near Compton, south of Los Angeles, following two days of protests over immigration raids.

The deployment, ordered by President Trump under his authority, comes despite opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom. Newsom's office said approximately 300 troops have arrived so far, while the federal government reports 2,000 have been ordered to address the protests in LA County.

"I think the president did exactly what he needed to do," House Speaker Mike Johnson said on "This Week." "These are federal laws and we have to maintain the rule of law. And that is not what is happening. [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom has shown an inability or unwillingness to do what is necessary there."

The protests and escalating unrest began Friday as federal agents conducted immigration raids at several businesses around the county. By Saturday, crowds gathered in Paramount outside a building believed to be a staging ground for federal resources, which continue to arrive in the area.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed concern about the situation.

"Under no circumstances is violence acceptable," Bass said. "I am confident the LAPD and Sheriffs can handle things in Los Angeles."

While local police say they have avoided involvement because they will not enforce immigration law, they have worked nightly to clear protesters from streets. The LAPD reported 11 arrests Saturday night for individuals who allegedly refused to disperse after orders were given.

Similar protests have occurred this week in Manhattan, New York.

"Department of Homeland Security lawyers are persuading judges to close their applications for asylum without due process, and ICE is grabbing these people, kidnapping these people before they have a chance to file an appeal," said John Mark Rozendaal, an activist.

Federal leaders indicate immigration enforcement will continue in Los Angeles. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has warned that if protests are not controlled, active duty Marines could be called up from Camp Pendleton.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

