New details about wrong-way driver in I-5 triple fatal crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - There are still several questions about the woman who was driving the silver Honda Civic the wrong way Friday on the I-5 freeway when it struck another car carrying husband and wife SDPD detectives Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park, killing all three people.

On Monday, ABC 10News spoke to a man who said that he is the husband of the woman who was driving the Civic. He gave few details but did say that they'd been married for 35 years, and he was devastated. They plan to host a memorial in Los Angeles, where his wife's family lives.

ABC 10News viewer Chris Rios shared dash cam video that shows when he drifted away from his lane on the I-5 south by Dairy Mart Road to avoid colliding with the Civic that was being driven the wrong way. Seconds later, the Civic slammed into the car that the married detectives were riding in.

Rios had said that he was going about 75 miles per hour and that the Civic was traveling at least 100 miles per hour.

This past weekend, a gathering was held to remember fallen detectives.

Covering California Married SDPD detectives killed in San Ysidro crash Mark Saunders

"Laugh when you can. Always try to find a reason to smile. That was Jamie and that was Ryan," said friend Alex Morrison.

The two had met in the police academy and both were promoted to detectives a few years ago.

"Just two very amazing people … amazing life and careers ahead of them. Just such special people to be lost so soon. It's beyond tragic," added SDPD Chief David Nisleit.

CHP is still investigating the cause of the collision. It's unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.