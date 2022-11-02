New online tool launched to track sexual assault evidence kits in California

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — California has launched a new online portal to help sexual assault survivors track their evidence kits. The state also hired an Evidence Outreach Coordinator to facilitate between law enforcement, medical facilities, and other organizations.

California's Attorney General, Rob Bonta, said that this should help clear the backlog and help survivors access information. With this new tool, people can securely track the status and location of their kit following a forensic sexual assault medical exam.

"Victims and survivors should never be left in the dark," said Bonta. "These kits should not only be processed timely, survivors deserve to know the status of their kits."

The portal also provides resources to survivors.

People can access their information by entering their kit number and the agency investigating the assault. As a protective measure, the portal only allows access to status and location data. It also limits the number of times a person can enter the system each day.