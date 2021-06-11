Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Newsom, elected officials to get pay raise this year

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Gov. Gavin Newsom
Newsom
Posted at 7:34 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 10:34:29-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state elected officials are getting raises.

The Sacramento Bee reports the California Citizens Compensation Commission has approved 4.2% pay hikes that will take effect in December.

Newsom will get an extra $8,809 per year, raising his salary to $218,556.

Most state lawmakers will get a $4,824 raise to bring their salaries to $119,701 each.

The four-member commission is appointed by the governor.

The panel had voted raises for elected officials every year from 2013 to 2019.

The commission didn't approve a raise last year because of the economic conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads