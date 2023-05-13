Newsom reworks 2023-24 state budget to allocate more resources to flood mitigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Excess water from recent past rainfall continues to be an issue across the state and in Kern County. In January 2023, California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed committing $202 million for flood response efforts. As the flooding risks continue with more rain and snowmelt, the governor is increasing that allocation by an additional $290 million.

Newsom says the goal is to protect California communities from flooding.

"The reality of how climate in every way, shape, or form, reinforced by the fact that we are pivoting and transitioning, including $125 million dollars of flood contingency funding, that we're shifting from drought," Newsom said Friday at a press conference on the matter.

Newsom announced major changes to the 2023-24 state budget at Friday's press conference, and in a written statement, he addressed the reasons for those changes.

"California is facing unprecedented weather whiplash. We just experienced the driest 3 years on record, and now we're dealing with historic flooding. Our investments must match this reality of climate-driven extremes," read the governor's statement.

Opinions about the budget changes are split among local government officials. Congressman David Valadao says he believes this additional investment in flood response is great news for the Central Valley.

"Ensuring our community is able to recover from recent flooding and be prepared for the spring and summer months is my top priority. I will continue to work with the governor's office and other state and local officials to provide additional federal support as needed," Valadao wrote in a statement released by his office.

On the other side, California Assemblyman Vince Fong says that this budget revision will cause more harm than good. Fong says the governor's budget is unsustainable, adding that Newsom's budgets have been getting progressively worse through the years.

According to Fong, these budget changes are causing stress for Californians about many issues.

"With snow melting, residents are at risk of disastrous flooding. The governor needs to stop the fingerpointing and make real investments in water infrastructure, like Friant-Kern Canal, Sites Reservoir, and bolstering flood protection. Long-term investments in water projects help the environment, urban communities, and provide a consistent water supply for food production," Fong said in a statement.

During the press conference, Newsom said he is appalled that Central Valley leaders are in opposition to his budget reforms.

"I find it absolutely extraordinary but not surprising that you have representatives in the Central Valley that opposed federal funding for infrastructure and are not providing support for their constituents in their backyards," said Newsom.

Governor Newsom's budget proposal will now be advanced to the California Legislative Analyst's Office for approval.