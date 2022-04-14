Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Officers shoot suspect they say fired at them on LA highway

California Highway Patrol
23ABC News
California Highway Patrol
Posted at 2:19 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 17:19:15-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say California Highway Patrol officers shot a man who opened fire on them along Interstate 405 in Los Angeles, prompting a shutdown of the major highway during the morning commute.

The CHP says the officers pulled over around 3 a.m. Thursday to check on a Ford Mustang that was stopped on the southbound shoulder with airbags deployed.

The driver was standing by the car and officers approached on foot.

The CHP says that's when the man reached into the car, pulled out a gun and shot at them.

Officers returned fire.

The man was hospitalized in unknown condition.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul