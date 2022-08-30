Officials warn about 'rainbow fentanyl' targeted toward teens

(KERO) — Officials at the local, state, and federal levels are warning about a recent dangerous opioid trend: "Rainbow fentanyl."

They're concerned about dealers using it to target teens.

In Oakland a non-profit called Fent-Check is tracking the trend.

The group and the U.S. Department of Justice say they're seeing 'rainbow fentanyl' in two forms: powder that looks like side-walk chalk and brightly colored pills.

Even small amounts of fentanyl can be deadly and Fent-Check says the powder is particularly dangerous because it's often 100 percent pure fentanyl.