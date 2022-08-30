Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Officials warn about 'rainbow fentanyl' targeted toward teens

Officials at the local, state, and federal levels are warning about a recent dangerous opioid trend: "Rainbow fentanyl" that may be targeted at teens.
Posted at 8:21 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 11:21:08-04

(KERO) — Officials at the local, state, and federal levels are warning about a recent dangerous opioid trend: "Rainbow fentanyl."

They're concerned about dealers using it to target teens.

In Oakland a non-profit called Fent-Check is tracking the trend.

The group and the U.S. Department of Justice say they're seeing 'rainbow fentanyl' in two forms: powder that looks like side-walk chalk and brightly colored pills.

Even small amounts of fentanyl can be deadly and Fent-Check says the powder is particularly dangerous because it's often 100 percent pure fentanyl.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

With Host Ryan Nelson