Paul Pelosi attacker indicted by federal jury

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KERO) — A federal grand jury returned an indictment on the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer in his San Fransisco home just weeks ago. The Department of Justice announced the indictment, adding that it supersedes a separate criminal complaint filed back in October.

The suspect. 42-year-old David DePape is accused of attempted kidnapping and assault. He pleaded not guilty earlier this month. The FBI, United States Capitol Police, and San Fransico Police Department are investigating the attack.

"Each day takes us closer to recovery," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about her husband. "It's a long haul, but he's doing well, comforted by the good wishes and especially the prayers of so many people throughout the country. We thank them all for that. And again, so many have said, I'm going to be sure to vote because this has gone too far."

The House Speaker also said that she is waiting to decide about her next steps in the new Congress. She says any decision to run for leadership depends on her family.