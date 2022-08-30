Petaluma among top cities saving water in California

PETALUMA, Calif. (KERO) — A North Bay community is leading the way when it comes to conserving water during the ongoing historic drought. Petaluma is ranked number one in the Bay Area and among the top ten cities in California when it comes to saving water.

Grassroots nonprofit Cool Petaluma is helping mobilize people to take action and save water. Through its website, hundreds of neighbors are participating in the challenge to conserve.

City of Petaluma Environmental Analyst Chelsea Thompson says that community partnerships have helped surpass water conservation goals considerably. In June, residents reduced water use by 34 percent. In July, that number raised to 35 percent, making Petaluma number one across the Bay Area and number six statewide.

"There's a lot of grassroots efforts to make water conservation a lifestyle not just during a drought,” stated Thompson.

The city already has strict watering restrictions and planting regulations. It's also making free water-saving tools available to residents.

Meanwhile, Trathen Heckman's climate action nonprofit organization Daily Acts has partnered with the city to create drought-tolerant community gardens with rainwater harvesting tanks. The group organizes community workshops to inspire and empower neighbors.

"We’re kind of all on the same page," said Heckman. "We need to save water and save resources and address the climate crisis to make things equitable for people.”

The City of Petaluma hopes conservation efforts will continue for the foreseeable future.