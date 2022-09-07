PG&E asks customers to conserve energy during heatwave

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — While business and homeowners are feeling frustrated by the heat, PG&E says that they're doing everything in their power to keep electricity on in the state.

PG&E is seeking some extra help from its customers, asking them to conserve energy by setting their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher. Setting the thermostat to a lower temperature before 4 p.m. is also recommended to for keeping homes cool before turning it back up.

The energy company also says that every action to save energy makes a difference to prevent power outages.

"The reason we have not seen the rotating outages called by the state's grid operator the last several days is largely due to conservation efforts, so they are working," said Katie Allen, a spokesperson for PG&E.

Some other ways customers can contribute include using window shades to keep the home cooler and using major appliances like washers and dryers early in the day or late at night before or after the flex alert.