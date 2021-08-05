Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Picture shows a woman leaning out of car with AK-47

The incident happened in San Fransisco.
items.[0].image.alt
San Francisco Police Department
Woman Holding AK-47, San Francisco, July 11, 2021
Posted at 12:20 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 15:20:46-04

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KERO) — A scary incident in San Francisco after a woman was caught on camera leaning out a moving car window while holding an AK-47.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, which released the photo, on July 11th "during an illegal sideshow event at Barneveld & McKinnon, a passenger leaned out of a Cadillac holding an AK-47."

An "illegal sideshow event" is where large groups of people gather to show off their vehicles, driving at excessive speeds, doing "doughnuts," all the while passengers are hanging out of windows or sunroofs. These illegal events often attract large audiences.

The SFPD investigated the case and seized the car pictured.

Car Used in Illegal Sideshow Event Towed, San Francisco, August 4, 2021

No additional information is available at this point.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!