Picture shows a woman leaning out of car with AK-47

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KERO) — A scary incident in San Francisco after a woman was caught on camera leaning out a moving car window while holding an AK-47.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, which released the photo, on July 11th "during an illegal sideshow event at Barneveld & McKinnon, a passenger leaned out of a Cadillac holding an AK-47."

An "illegal sideshow event" is where large groups of people gather to show off their vehicles, driving at excessive speeds, doing "doughnuts," all the while passengers are hanging out of windows or sunroofs. These illegal events often attract large audiences.

The SFPD investigated the case and seized the car pictured.

San Francisco Police Department

No additional information is available at this point.