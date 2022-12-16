Plan approved by air regulators in California, carbon neutrality by 2045

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Air regulators in California approved an aggressive plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2045 on Thursday, December 15th. It is in line with legislation signed by Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this year.

Known as the Scoping Plan, it looks to move the fourth largest economy in the world to renewable energy and away from fossil fuels. The goal is a 94 percent drop in demand for liquid petroleum, mainly driven by a move away from gas-powered vehicles. The plan is expected to create four million jobs and save Californians around 200 billion dollars in health costs for pollution-related illnesses by 2045.

Some are criticizing the plan, calling carbon capture an unproven and unworkable technology. Board members acknowledged that it is a roadmap and that not all of what is laid out may come to fruition.