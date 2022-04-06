Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Police: At least 5 gunmen involved in Sacramento shooting

Sacramento Mass Shooting
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A Sacramento City Police Officer stands near a field of evidence markers after a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Sacramento Mass Shooting
Posted at 12:06 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 15:06:04-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento last weekend and that it was gang-related violence.

The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men.

Six people were killed in the bloodshed and 12 were wounded.

The injured include two brothers who have been taken into custody in connection with the massacre.

No one has been charged with homicide yet. At least two people remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Authorities credit evidence and tips provided by the public with their break in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield 3: The Trial of Matthew Queen

Bakersfield 3: The Trial of Matthew Queen