Police catch theft suspect with help from private drone owner

HERCULES, Calif. (KERO) — A man used a drone to help Contra Costa County police catch a home-invasion suspect.

According to police in the City of Hercules, a teenager took $30,000 in cash and property from someone's home on Sun, May 28. Hours later, a neighbor operating a private drone found the teen, who was hiding.

The teen reportedly got into an Uber that police were able to locate. Police say they verified the teen's identity with help from the drone's video. According to officers, they found a hefty sum of valuables inside the Uber.

The teen was taken into custody.

