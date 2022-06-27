Police: Man arrested with semi-automatic rifle at pizzeria

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old man was arrested after stealing food while carrying a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle at a Southern California pizza restaurant.

Police in Ontario, Calif. said in a statement that officers received a call Sunday about a man at a Little Caesars location displaying a firearm in the waistband of his pants.

Once officers arrived at the restaurant, the man went outside with stolen food and a large rifle seen under his shirt, the statement said.

Officers used a stun gun on the man after he refused to put his hands up, and arrested him, police said.

He was found carrying an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun and is being investigated for robbery and weapons charges, the police statement said.

Ontario is 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.