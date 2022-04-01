Watch
Police offer $250K in case of Bay Area child missing 6 years

The FBI is helping in the investigation and released an updated age-progression photo of what Arianna Fitts may look like as an 8-year-old girl.
Posted at 4:47 PM, Apr 01, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police on Friday increased a reward to $250,000 from $100,000 for information that can help them find a child who vanished in 2016 and solve her mother’s slaying.

Arianna Fitts was 2 years old when she was last seen in Oakland in February 2016.

The body of her mother, Nicole Fitts, was found on April 8 that year, buried in a shallow hole in San Francisco’s McLaren Park.

Officials said at a news conference Friday that there are people with knowledge of Arianna’s location who are not fully cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
