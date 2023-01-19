Watch Now
President Joe Biden to visit California

President Joe Biden returns a salute as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, en route to California. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)
Posted at 7:47 AM, Jan 19, 2023
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Parts of California were hit by flooding and storms, damaging farmland and leaving some of the coastline filled with storm debris.

According to the White House, President Biden is traveling to areas of the central coast today to meet first responders, visit affected towns, and assess any additional federal support needed.

The president already issued an Emergency Declaration to free up federal aid on Sun, Jan 8. The day before, he authorized Disaster Assistance for Merced County, Sacramento County, and Santa Cruz County.

