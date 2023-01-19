President Joe Biden to visit California

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Parts of California were hit by flooding and storms, damaging farmland and leaving some of the coastline filled with storm debris.

According to the White House, President Biden is traveling to areas of the central coast today to meet first responders, visit affected towns, and assess any additional federal support needed.

The president already issued an Emergency Declaration to free up federal aid on Sun, Jan 8. The day before, he authorized Disaster Assistance for Merced County, Sacramento County, and Santa Cruz County.