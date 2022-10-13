President Joe Biden visits Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KERO) — President Joe Biden arrived for his visit in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 12th.

President Biden has a couple of appearances and a fundraiser planned over approximately two days. His party hopes a West Coast swing can boost Democrats facing tough congressional races around the state and in the other solid blue territories he'll be visiting.

Unlike in past elections, some of the Republican party's best chances of retaking control of the House of Representatives are said to lie with winning in California, the country's largest Democratic state, and prevailing in an Oregon seat the GOP has not won in decades.

The president will attempt to energize the Democratic base but his low approval ratings, especially amid high inflation and rising crime rates, make his impact on some close congressional races in both places questionable.