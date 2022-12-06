Protests in San Francisco following approval of potentially lethal police robots

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KERO) — San Francisco has become the unlikely proponent of weaponized police robots after supervisors approved them for limited use. It's an evolving technology that has become more widely available, even if it is rarely deployed to confront suspects.

Groups protested the use of lethal robots in San Francisco on Monday, December 5th. The authorization comes as police departments across the United States face increasing scrutiny for the use of militarized equipment amid a years-long national reckoning on criminal justice.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott says that the armed robots would be only used as a last resort.