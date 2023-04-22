Watch Now
Radio talk show host Larry Elder announces presidential run

Larry Elder
Posted at 11:15 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 02:15:42-04

(KERO) — From conservative talk radio show host to president? That's the career move Larry Elder is hoping for. Thursday Elder announced he's throwing his hat into the 2024 presidential ring.

Elder is known for his radio broadcast "The Larry Elder Show which he began hosting back in 1993.

This is not his first go at politics. He was the top Republican opponent in an unsuccessful bid to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom back in 2021.

Saturday, Elder plans to speak at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition along with several other 2024 GOP hopefuls including former President Donald Trump.

