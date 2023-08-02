Red Lobster introduces California-exclusive menu

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Red Lobster has a new menu, but only for its California customers.

Restaurant chain Red Lobster has introduced state-exclusive food options throughout its California locations, including the one in Bakersfield. The menu options are fully exclusive to California Red Lobster restaurants, aside from one location in Nevada.

According to a representative for Red Lobster, the new menu items include three new flatbreads, Chili Verde Seafood Soup, Crab Queso, Sweet Heat Calamari, and Blackened Salmon Tacos. The three new flatbreads are the Lobster and Langostino Flatbread, Shrimp and Bacon Flatbread, and the Crab Bruschetta Flatbread.

There will also be a new option to "Fish Your Way." The option allows customers to buy a meal with locally sourced fish with a choice of "one of four different curated preparations." The dish is then served with vegetables and rice that are also grown locally, according to Red Lobster.

