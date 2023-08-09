Report: Disney creates AI task force as ways to cut costs

(KERO) — Disney has reportedly created a task force to study artificial intelligence. The group will also look at ways to cut costs.

The task force was launched earlier this year. Sources tell Reuters that AI will help control movie and TV production costs. It’ll also improve customer service and attractions at Disney theme parks.

AI is one of the main issues in contract negotiations between major studios and thousands of Hollywood writers and actors who are currently on strike. Many workers fear the technology will threaten their jobs.