Report: Pilot reported landing gear problem before LA crash

23ABC News
Posted at 8:36 PM, May 03, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The pilot killed in the crash of a small plane along a Los Angeles freeway last month had reported a problem with his landing gear.

That's according to a preliminary report released Monday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The pilot, who was not identified, was the only person onboard the twin-engine Cessna 337 Skymaster when it crashed around 12:30 p.m. on April 20 in Sylmar.

The NTSB says shortly after takeoff from nearby Whiteman Airport, the pilot radioed that his landing gear had not fully retracted.

The investigation is ongoing.

