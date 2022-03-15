Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Republican plan to suspend California's gas tax fails Monday

Would reportedly save 50 cents a gallon
Gas prices
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - Gas prices are advertised Jan. 28, 2022, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Gas prices
Posted at 10:15 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 13:15:01-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — State officials have different ideas on how to help California drivers get some relief at the pump. A Republican plan to suspend the state's gas tax failed on Monday.

The proposal would reportedly save 50 cents a gallon.

To get around the usual procedures and take up the bill immediately it needed a 2/3rds vote. But it failed along party lines.

Democrats called it a small cut that they believed wouldn't get passed on to consumers. The governor says the proposal could be manipulated to line the pockets of what he calls the "petro-dictatorship" and oil companies benefiting from the spike in prices.

There are four assemblymen who represent all or parts of Kern County. Republicans Vince Fong, Devon Mathis, and Tom Lackey all voted for the proposal. Democrat Rudy Salas was one of 18 assembly members who did not vote on the proposal. 23ABC reached out to his office for comment but has not heard back.

Money (FILE)

More Money and Consumer News

1:16 PM, Oct 04, 2018

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!