Retired Marine whose troops planted US flag on Iwo Jima dies

Joe Rosenthal/AP
In this Feb. 23, 1945, file photo, U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment, 5th Division, raise an American flag atop Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima, Japan. Strategically located only 660 miles from Tokyo, the Pacific island became the site of one of the bloodiest, most famous battles of World War II against Japan. The retired U.S. Marine colonel whose troops planted the flag has died.
Posted at 11:02 AM, Aug 06, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The retired U.S. Marine colonel whose troops were the first to plant a U.S. flag over the Japanese island of Iwo Jima during World War II has died.

Dave Severance was 102. Severance died Monday at his home in the San Diego suburb of La Jolla.

On Feb. 23, 1945 about 40 members of Severance’s company were sent up Mount Suribachi with orders to plant the flag. A short time later, another group was sent up with a second flag to replace the first.

That was photographed by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal who won a Pulitzer Prize.

