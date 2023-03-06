Watch Now
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library vandalized, spraypainted to say 'Ron DeFascist'

Nancy Reagan-Funeral
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Portraits of former President Ronald Regan and former first lady Nancy Reagan are displayed next to each other at the main entrance of The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on Tuesday, March 8, 2016. Prominent Republicans and former White House aides were among those who celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Southern California on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Its hilltop grounds are the final resting place for Ronald and Nancy Reagan. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Nancy Reagan-Funeral
Posted at 10:13 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 13:13:58-05

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — Police in Simi Valley are searching for the person who vandalized the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Sun, March 5.

The incident happened hours before Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was set to speak at the library. Investigators say someone spraypainted a sign at the library with the words "Ron DeFascist." No other damage was found.

It is widely speculated that DeSantis will run for president next year and compete against former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Senior Food Drive

Help Seniors in Need