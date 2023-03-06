Ronald Reagan Presidential Library vandalized, spraypainted to say 'Ron DeFascist'

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — Police in Simi Valley are searching for the person who vandalized the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Sun, March 5.

The incident happened hours before Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was set to speak at the library. Investigators say someone spraypainted a sign at the library with the words "Ron DeFascist." No other damage was found.

It is widely speculated that DeSantis will run for president next year and compete against former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.