Sacramento International Airport put on lockdown, gunman found dead

SACRAMENTO (KERO) — A gunman was reportedly found dead in his vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Sacramento International Airport on Wed, April 19.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooter was in a parking garage at the airport, which had been on lockdown while authorities searched for and eventually found the suspect, leaving some travelers anxious.

"My heart is beating," said Meghan Phillips, a traveler at the airport. "You just don't anticipate that coming into travel and you just don't want to hear those words really right now in this atmosphere, so this is a very uneasy feeling."

Police say the 53-year-old man called 9-1-1 saying he was at the airport and wanted to kill himself. A sheriff's deputy had spoken with the man, who was reportedly by himself in the car. According to the SCSO, the man fired two shots from the parked car and shot himself. He never left the vehicle.

No one else was injured.

